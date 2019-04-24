Chief Imam precious gift from God — Veep

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that the National Chief Iman, Shiekh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu is a precious gift God has given to Ghana.
He said the Islamic leader, who turned 100 years yesterday, had been a champion behind Ghana’s envious position as an oasis of interfaith co-existence and harmony.
Dr Bawumia said at a time when the world was experiencing religious intolerance, leading to killings by religious extremists who could not tolerate the religious views of others, Ghana was basking in great collaboration between the Christian and Muslim communities to the envy of the world.
The Vice-President who was addressing a breakfast lecture to commemorate the 100th birthday of the National Chief Imam at the Movenpic Hotel in Accra yesterday said as the nation celebrated an icon, Ghanaians should continue to thank Allah for the gift he had bestowed on Ghana in the person of the Chief Imam.
The lecture was attended by former President John Dramani Mahama, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, political and religious leaders and members of the business community.
Dr Bawumia urged Ghanaians to emulate the beautiful example of humility, compassion, respect and tolerance exhibited over the years by the Chief Imam and added that there was more that united Christians and Muslims than divided them.
Qualities
Dr Bawumia recounted the remarkable visit of the Chief Imam to the Christ the King Catholic Parish on Easter Sunday as