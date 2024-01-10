Chico Group awards top agents

Emelia Ennin Abbey Jan - 10 - 2024 , 16:52

The Managing Director of Inamar Company Limited, sole distributors of CHIGO electronic appliances in Ghana, Husein Jabar, has called for a stronger partnership with agent distributors and direct customers in the country to ensure that the needs of all retailers and end users are duly served across the country.

He encouraged customers to continue to give feedback on their needs, for continuous improvement in addressing their challenges, as well as satisfying the end users.

The companies range of products include air conditioners, television, washing machines, gas burners, chest freezers, and many more household electronic appliances.

Awards

Speaking at the 2023 CHIGO business meeting in Accra which was also used to honour agents and customers across the country the Managing Director expressed his appreciation to the dealers and customers for their continuous support and contributions towards achievement of the company’s highest sales.

Those awarded included Melcome, China mall, Hassanco Link and many more.

The Founder of Hassanco Link, Mr Mohammed T. Faili recieving a certificate of recognition from the Husein Jabar, Managing Director of Inamar Company Limited

“You are our partners.

We are a family and I look forward to better years ahead and wish to congratulate all award winners” Mr Jabar said.

Innovative products

The Director of Sales of CHIGO, Samuel Sun said CHICO was one of the top three air condition producers and suppliers in China with a factory with an annual production capacity of 10 million units.

He said in the past 30 years, the company has produced quality products and would continue to focus on customer needs to ensure that the partnership is mutually profitable.

In August 2018, he said CHIGO activated an initiative known as the customer-to manufacturing Smart Cloud factory project that digitalized manufacturing of products, its operation, management strategy and decision marking with an aim of ensuring it delivered better quality products to the end users.

With more that 15,000 professional technicians, he said CHIGO ensures it delivers world class and innovative products.

Standard and quality

Vice President of CHICO Group Africa, Mr Bruce Lee commended the operations team of CHIGO and all partners for supporting the brand and helping it to grow.

In 2012 he said the company launched the world's first smart cloud air conditioner and in 2014 become the standard setter of air condition smart cloud technology

“CHIGO strictly ensures quality of its products and from sourcing of raw materials to finished products there are 30 quality control processes in place,” he said.

He said CHIGO has also set up strict quality control systems from product design, screening.

In the past 30 years, he said CHIGO has sold more than 120 million air conditioners across the world with presence in 180 countries and regions more than 10000 terminal stores.

With the company’s portfolio of products, he said “we are making human life better. “

He said in 2024, the company would introduce innovative air conditioners and other products.

The Founder of Hassanco Link, Mr Mohammed T. Faili who was expressed his appreciation to CHIGO for appreciating their partnership and hard work and contribution towards the growth of the company.