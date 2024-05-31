Featured

Cheaper, faster internet in 6 months - Govt partners 7 firms to roll out 5G technology

Timothy Ngnenbe May - 31 - 2024 , 12:55

The government has taken a significant step towards achieving a fully digitised country by 2030 through a special purpose vehicle licensed to roll out 5G mobile broadband by the end of the year.

Next-Gen Infrastructure Company (NGIC), a new shared infrastructure company, co-promoted by the government and private sector technology solutions entities - Ascend Digital and K-NET, will make an initial investment of about $200 million into building a nationwide 4G/5G network.

The NGIC was set up after the government entered into a strategic partnership with the consortium, including Radisys, Nokia and Tech Mahindra, supported by all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the country.

At the Meet-the-Press series yesterday, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said the shared network infrastructure for 5G represented “a strategic move to provide affordable, high-speed mobile broadband services, reduce the digital divide and promote financial inclusion.”

“The creation of NGIC as a neutral, shared platform accessible to all mobile network operators and tower companies will help to expand 5G services rapidly across the country. We are inspired by India's digital infrastructure and low-cost mobile data usage and are keen to replicate it in Ghana,” she said.

Licence requirements

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the “landmark partnership” which was signed in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 27, this year, was the culmination of a process which started over two years ago.

She explained that NGIC’s equity would be held by the Republic of Ghana, Ascend Digital, K-NET, all MNOs in the country, and other investors, including the technology providers who may wish to join the consortium.

The minister added that per the 5G licence awarded to NGIC, the entity was expected to launch 5G services across the country within the next six months, with clear plans for future expansion into other parts of Africa.

She also said in line with international best practices, NGIC’s licence would be long term, issued for a period of at least 10 years. Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the initial focus was on building a scalable shared infrastructure in the country, with the potential to expand to other parts of Africa.

She said the NGIC was also targeting to be the first 5G mobile broadband shared infrastructure entity to build a nationwide 4G/5G network. The minister also said the company had plans to launch affordable 4G/5G-enabled Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and smartphones within this year.

Touching on the roles of the various entities in the consortium, she said the shared 4G and 5G infrastructure would be built by Nokia and Radisys, while information technology architecture and integration would be provided by Microsoft and Tech Mahindra.

“This collaboration ensures that we leverage cutting-edge world-class expertise and technology to build a robust digital infrastructure,” she said.

Benefits

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful added that the NGIC initiative would accelerate national enablement programmes, reduce the digital divide, optimise capital expenditure and ensure efficient operating costs.

Again, she said the NGIC network would provide a strong foundation for the government to offer new services to citizens through extended inclusion programmes, e-government applications, and enable unlimited opportunities for the private sector and the economy to grow.

“Our youth will have the opportunity to become digital entrepreneurs, driving innovation and economic growth,” she added. The minister also said as the sole wholesale 5G licensee in the country, NGIC would offer an open access-based neutral platform to all MNOs and collaborate with all tower companies in the country.

She said AirtelTigo and Telecel Ghana had already signed partnership agreements with NGIC, while discussions would begin to ensure that MTN signed on as well. “This inclusive approach ensures that all service providers have equal access to the infrastructure needed to deliver high-quality services to their customers.

“We believe it even has the potential of attracting renowned mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) to consider operating in Ghana, providing more choice to consumers,” she said.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful added that the partnership would enhance the lives of Ghanaians by introducing digital services in education, health care and digital payment transactions which would create sustainable jobs for value added service (VAS) operators and other tech entrepreneurs.

“The partnership will support NGIC in the entire deployment of network infrastructure and associated services, as communications service providers aim to address both enterprise and consumer markets with enhanced digital services,” she added.

Innovation

The minister urged all citizens to take advantage of the infrastructure to learn, innovate and create solutions that would help to address contemporary challenges.