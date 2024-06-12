CBG plants 60,000 tree seedlings nationwide

As part of efforts to help restore the country's forest cover, the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), in collaboration with the Forestry Commission (FC), has started planting 60,000 tree seedlings nationwide.

The exercise on the theme "Growing for a Greener Tomorrow", forms part of an initiative to restore the country’s ecology. As part of the exercise, which will last for two years, the country has been divided into Southern, Middle and Northern zones where the tree seedlings will be planted and nurtured.

For a start, top officials of the bank led in the planting of 2,000 tree seedlings at Hweehwee in the Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region last Friday to coincide with the Green Ghana Day.

Forest cover

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the exercise at Hweehwee, the Managing Director of the bank, Daniel Wilson Addo, indicated that his outfit's commitment to planting tree seedlings across the country was due to the fast rate at which the country had been losing its forest cover.

He said the benefits of the programme to the overall development agenda of the country superseded any cost the bank incurred. Mr Addo indicated that the exercise also formed part of the bank's corporate social responsibility.

He, therefore, urged other financial institutions to partner the government to plant more tree seedlings in the country. The managing director, however, urged all stakeholders in the lumber industry, especially chainsaw operators to strictly follow proper procedures for cutting down trees.

Commitment

For her part, the Queen mother of Kwahu Hweehwee, Nana Sarfoaa Agyapomaa, who represented the Kwahu Traditional Council at the tree planting exercise, assured of the commitment of the traditional council's support to enable the seedlings planted to be nurtured to grow to realise the ultimate purpose for which they had been planted.

She commended the bank for supporting the Green Ghana initiative and urged other financial institutions to follow suit.

