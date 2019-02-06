Cartons of unwholesome Litty Mackerel destroyed by FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has destroyed 317 cartons of unregistered and unwholesome Litty Mackerel at the Nsumia landfill site, near Nsawam.
Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of the FDA, Mr James Lartey, explained that a physical inspection of the product revealed that the tins were dented, bloated or leaking.
He said two persons had so far been arrested in connection with the distribution of the unwholesome Litty Mackerel, which was not registered by the FDA.
Mr Lartey said the two were helping the police with investigations to unravel how the product was imported into the country.
According to him, the exercise was carried out with the assistance of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, the Accra
Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure that unwholesome products were not consumed by the unsuspecting public, since such products were dangerous to consumers’ health.
“Bloated, dented or leaking canned products, when consumed, may lead to food poisoning and other food-borne diseases which can be fatal in some instances and so we had to destroy them,” he explained.
Advice
“We wish to reiterate our advice to the public not to patronise dented, bloated, leaking and rusty canned products, since consumers stand the risk of endangering their lives,” he added.
Additionally, he said, products that were not labeled in English should not be patronised and urged consumers to, at all times, ensure that they patronised wholesome products by always checking on the manufacture and expiry dates on items.
“The public is encouraged to continue to provide the FDA with relevant information which may lead to the prevention of unwholesome products going onto the market,” he appealed.