Businessman supports vulnerable residents in Bongo with food items

Timothy Gobah May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Renowned businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Seidu Agongo, has partnered a local initiative to provide essential food support to vulnerable residents of Adaboya-Kunkoe in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

The donation, comprising 35 bags of maize, was distributed last Monday to dozens of women in the farming community.

It benefited about 70 elderly residents, mostly widows, single mothers and individuals unable to farm due to illness or disability in the rural community.

Farming

Residents in the rural community depend largely on subsistence farming, which has been hit hard by low and erratic rains in recent years, resulting in poor harvests and increased hunger.

The donation was, therefore, meant to augment their food supplies.

A native of Adaboya-Kunkoe, Janet Abugre, who coordinates the annual donation initiative, told the media that Alhaji Agongo's support had significantly expanded their reach this year, enabling them to help sustain many families.

"What began as an effort to support about 20 individuals has now grown to reach around 70 beneficiaries, thanks to Alhaji Agongo's generous contribution," she said.

The distribution, which typically occurs in June during the planting season in the Upper East Region, was conducted earlier this year, bringing timely relief to community members facing food insecurity challenges, which have been exacerbated by inconsistent rainfall and poor harvests.

Essential nourishment

Beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude for the donation, which was distributed at a neutral location to ensure recipients could receive assistance with dignity and without stigma.

"We provide food rather than money to guarantee households have access to essential nourishment," Mrs Abugre explained, noting that each bag was shared among three beneficiaries to maximise impact.

Alhaji Agongo, an Accra-based businessman known for his philanthropic activities across Ghana, has demonstrated his commitment to supporting marginalised communities through this partnership, continuing his tradition of giving back to society.

In spite of the significant impact of this year's donation, Mrs Abugre acknowledged that needs in the community remained substantial, with many vulnerable residents still requiring assistance.

She expressed hope for continued support from philanthropists like Alhaji Agongo to further broaden the initiative's reach in the coming years.