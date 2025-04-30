Bridge to open up Afram Plains in the offing

Daily Graphic Apr - 30 - 2025

The government will construct a 3.6-kilometre bridge over River Afram in the Eastern Region, along with approximately 100km of road network.

The project is expected to enhance economic development, foster regional integration, and generate income through agriculture and other sectors.

It forms part of the government’s infrastructure effort to boost agricultural productivity, stimulate economic growth, and reduce poverty.

Dubbed the “Big Push” plan, the GH¢10-billion Big Push Programme focuses on developing critical infrastructure in the country, including roads, schools and hospitals.

The initiative aims to reshape the country's economic and social landscape through massive investment and innovative financing strategies.

Some of the roads being considered include Mpraeso – Obomeng – Nkawkaw, Abooso – Mpaem, Mpaem – Kwahu – Adawso, and Feyiase – Kwahu Tafo.

The rest are Ekye Amanfrom – Takoratwene, Takoratwene – Dome, Takoratwene – Donkorkrom and Donkorkrom – New Kyeiase.

Tour

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, pledged the government’s commitment to the project when he led a team of engineers to assess the proposed location of the bridge and some critical roads.

Speaking to the media at Donkorkrom, Kwahu Afram Plains North District capital in the Eastern Region, after the assessment tour, Mr Agbodza assured the people that President John Dramani Mahama was committed to opening up the Afram Plains once and for all.

“The bridge, when completed, will connect Eastern, Ashanti and Oti regions in a very strategic way. It will open up the place for big-time agriculture and investment in agro-processing,” he said.

Background

In February 2022 Parliament approved €350 million commercial contract agreements to finance the construction of two major roads and a bridge to bolster agricultural productivity in the Afram Plains area in the Eastern Region.

The first agreement was between the government and Contracta Construction UK Limited for €150 million for the construction of the Bunso-Adawso road and specified approach roads to the Adawso Bridge project.

The 104-kilometre project comprised the Takorowatwen-Ekyi Amanfrom road (22 km), the Adawso-Kwahu Tafo road (20 km), the Kwahu Tafo-Miaso road (29 km), the Miaso-Begoro road (26 km) and the Begoro-Obuoho road (seven km).

The second agreement was between the government and BNIP-Janson-Adowso Consortium of The Netherlands for €200 million for the construction of a bridge over the Afram River at Adawso and Ekyi Amanfrom.

Both agreements were presented to Parliament by the then Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, on Monday, December 20, 2021.

However, the government was unable to conclude the arrangement of financing for the project due to the debt restructuring exercise in 2023 under the International Monetary Fund programme.