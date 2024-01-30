Bono East DVLA inaugurates office complex

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jan - 30 - 2024 , 08:41

The Bono East Regional Office complex of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) at Hansua in the Techiman Municipality has been inaugurated.

The magnificent regional office is the first to be constructed among the six new regions created in 2019 to meet the increasing demand for DVLA services.

The DVLA said plans were far advanced to construct regional offices for the remaining five regions.

Until the construction of the Bono East Office complex, the Techiman office has been operating at the office of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), since 2004.

Technology

In a speech to inaugurate the facility last Thursday, the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, said over the years, DVLA had introduced several cutting-edge technologies to enhance the process of issuing driver licences and vehicle registration.

He said the online Vehicle Registration System (VRS) had helped to reduce the bureaucratic delays associated with the manual registration process.

Mr Asiamah said the system had also enhanced security and eliminated identity theft and false representation because it was fully integrated with the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) and the National Identification Authority database.

He urged the public to embrace the system to enable the DVLA to offer efficient services in line with global best practices.

ISO Certification

Mr Asiamah announced that the DVLA was ISO-certified, covering driver licensing and associated training services (ISO 9001:2015).

The new office building

He explained that the certification gave more credibility to the activities of the authority at the global level as it had also unveiled a new Service Delivery Charter outlining its commitment to efficient and transparent service delivery, with a focus on enhancing the overall customer experience.

Infrastructure

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia, said the authority had established a series of infrastructural projects to enhance the reach and efficiency of DVLA services across the country, since 2017.

He said while others were at the various stages of completion, construction work would soon begin for new offices in Wenchi, Damango and Dambai.

Mr Busia said Sewfi Wiawso and Goaso offices were also earmarked for a structural upgrade to regional office status.

Efficient service

The DVLA boss stated that the recent implementation of the VRS saw more than 10,000 vehicles registered in the first three days of the New Year alone.

He emphasised that their systems were now more advanced, ensuring accuracy, speed and a hassle-free experience for their clients.

The Board Chairman of the DVLA, Frank Davies, said the DVLA had witnessed an impressive transformation in its scheme of operation in recent times, stressing the authority was posed to further enhance its services by making it more convenient for people to access such services.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, while commending the authority for the reforms they had brought in their service delivery at their offices across the country, also charged the office to issue licences to properly trained or qualified drivers.