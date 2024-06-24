Featured

Bethany Methodist Church constructs link road

Augustina Tawiah Jun - 24 - 2024 , 05:57

Bethany Methodist Church in the Dzorwulu Circuit of the Methodist Church, Ghana, has asphalted a 0.2-kilometre road in front of the church that links it to the community.

The road, hitherto, was very bad with lots of potholes in it which made it difficult for motorists to ply it. Because of its bad nature, road users had to slow down when they used it.

The church originally wanted to asphalt its compound to make it easier for members to park during church activities but decided to add the construction of the road to it as part of its social responsibility.

The road was commissioned yesterday, June 9, by the Methodist Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese, Right Reverend Professor Joseph M.Y. Edusa-Eyison assisted by the Superintendent Minister of the Dzorwulu Circuit, Rt. Rev. Samuel Kofi Osabutey.

At the same ceremony, Rt Rev. Professor Edusa-Eyison dedicated a new office space created in the Bethany Church hall for the Dzorwulu Circuit and the Bethany Society.

Methodist Social Responsibility

Right Rev. Professor Edusa-Eyison, while commissioning the road, said the Methodist Church had not relented on its social responsibility to the nation whenever the opportunity arose.

He recalled that Rev. Thomas Birch Freeman, the fourth expatriate Reverend Minister from the Wesleyan Methodist Missionary Society (WMMS) to have worked in the Gold Coast entered Kumasi on April 1, 1839, founded a church and opened 14 more stations there in his evangelistic work, assisted by devoted African helpers.

He said of significance was the view that the path Freeman used for his journey to Kumasi from Cape Coast was the current Cape Coast-Kumasi road. That point holding, the place of the Methodist Church in national development came to the fore, he added.

Regarding the asphalted road, Rt Rev. Prof. Edusa-Eyison said, the initiative, along with the serene environment it provided during worship, was a testament to the church’s deep commitment to the community.

“The church, in a clear demonstration of its commitment to the community, has pledged to maintain the road. This commitment extends to encourage other road users to be mindful of their use and maintenance of the road, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and care for the infrastructure,” he said.

He expressed the gratitude of the Methodist Church Ghana to Bethany Methodist for that uncommon activity and prayed to God to continually endow them to do more.

Right, Rev. Osabutey said hitherto, the dust from the rough nature of the road posed a health hazard to the church members and the schoolchildren in the community school at the compound of the church.

Furthermore, the rough nature of the road was affecting vehicles. However, now everybody was happy after the construction of the road because all the inconveniences associated with using it in the past were no more.