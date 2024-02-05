Benim community gets potable drinking water

Emmanuel Baah Feb - 05 - 2024

Residents of Benim in the Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region have been provided with a mechanised borehole, the first community-based source of potable water.

The water system, which came with a reservoir, was provided and inaugurated by Asa Savings and Loans Limited as a corporate social responsibility towards the community.

It was an emotional scene as residents turned back from their walk to the farm when officials of the savings company arrived to inaugurate the water facility in order to hand it over to the people.

The residents came out in their numbers, most of them with gallons, to fetch water to their homes, with the community agog with excitement.

Appreciation/appeal

The people expressed appreciation to the company for providing them with a source of potable drinking water in their own community for the first time in several decades.

But for this gesture, residents walked several miles to neighbouring communities in search of potable water for their daily domestic chores.

“At long last, the people of Benim now have a reliable potable water supply,” 80-year-old Maame Adutwumwaa told the Daily Graphic.

“Today is a special day for our community. In fact, one of our main woes is solved,” she said, stressing that the people would forever be grateful to the financial institution.

The Assembly Member for Benim, Agya Kwasi, showered praise on the savings company for the intervention.

He said several appeals to authorities to provide the community with potable water had fallen on deaf ears.

According to him, one other pressing challenge that confronted residents was the absence of a decent lavatory; he, therefore, appealed to the government and other corporate bodies to come to their aid.

At the ceremony to hand over the facility to the community, the company’s Area Manager for Mampong, Adwoa Asantewaa, said the gesture was in line with Asa Savings’ corporate social responsibility to the people it served.

She emphasised that the primary motivation of Asa Savings was not to make only profit; but more importantly, to ensure that the company’s customers and the community in which it operated benefited from its operations.

Also present were the Branch Manager, Mampong Area, Seth Aboagye Ayim, and the Branch Manager, Mampong Business Centre, James Owusu.