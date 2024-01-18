Be reference for policing in Africa - IGP to personnel

Joshua Bediako Koomson Jan - 18 - 2024 , 06:51

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has urged police officers to support his administration to raise the police service to a level that can never be scaled down.

He urged them to uphold discipline, integrity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties to enable the service to become the best institution in the country and a reference point for the rest of Africa and beyond.

“It may not be fully accomplished on our watch, but I can assure you that the foundation that we will lay and how it will be solidified, it will be difficult for anybody to turn it back; the only option they will have is to continue to build upon it for the good of this country,” Dr Dampare said.

He made this appeal when he, along with the Police Management Board, met the Police Visibility Team in Accra last Monday.

The meeting was to commend the team for the role they played in ensuring maximum security during the Christmas and the New Year periods, and to also to take feedback from them on how to enhance their operations.

Commendation

“I want to assure you that what has begun has begun; we are not so much passionate about the beginning, but we are passionate about the end, and the end will look good if we continue to be progressive in ensuring that our performance continues to get better,” Dr Dampare said.

He commended the Visibility Team for their good job during the Yuletide, and also expressed appreciation to the supervisors for working to ensure that the country continued to be at peace with itself.

“I also like to commend your families for making you available for the service of your country, and we also want to thank the good people of Ghana for accommodating our shortfalls and for constructively criticising us for us to use our sense of guilt and shame to continue to be better,” the IGP said.

He also thanked the media for supporting the police and letting the public know that “we are their servants and they are our masters, and we want to change the narrative in such a way that our masters will continue to have trust and confidence in their servants”.

Dr Dampare said the Ghana Police Service would continue to engage with the public in order to understand their wishes, demands and concerns, and use them to form the basis for planning and actions.

He gave an assurance that the police would continue to implement actions that would satisfy the public in order to win their trust and confidence.

He said the police service would use such wins as a benchmark in determining whether it had attained the status of becoming the best institution in the country and a reference point for the rest of Africa and beyond.

Other security agencies

He also thanked the other security agencies for their continuous partnership, collaboration and support.

The IGP said even though they all played different roles, it was important that all came together at all times in the interest of the country and continued to pull resources and strength together to sustain the security, peace, love and order in the country.

He said that would enable the country to continue to be a beacon of hope, peace and mentorship for the rest of Africa and beyond.