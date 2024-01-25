Banda MP provides accommodation for govt employees

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jan - 25 - 2024 , 10:07

Six apartments out of the 24-unit housing complex being constructed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, at Banda-Ahenkro in the Bono Region have been completed.

The MP is providing the facility in response to accommodation challenges facing staff of the various decentralised institutions and security agencies posted to the deprived areas in the Banda District.

The entire project, being executed for GH¢3 million, is made up of 24 apartments and is expected to accommodate more than 70 government workers posted to the area.

Beneficiaries of the facility include security personnel, nurses, district assembly workers, teachers among others.

The project, dubbed "staff village" is being funded from the MP's share of the Common Fund, Social Intervention Fund and Health Insurance Fund.

Staff engagement

This came to light when Mr Ibrahim interacted with security agencies, personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the National Ambulance Service and teachers in the area to show his appreciation for their hard work.

As part of the appreciation, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP presented bags of rice and other assorted item to the workers.

The housing project

Mr Ibrahim also interacted with members of the Banda Traditional Council to show some of his achievements, shared his vision and solicit their support toward the development of the area.

Completion

Speaking during his engagement with the security agencies last Wednesday, Mr Ibrahim said he had targeted to complete the entire project in the next three years.

He said he was also constructing a well-furnished boarding school at the opposite side of the staff village to enable the staff to educate their children in that school.

"I plan to improve the standard of living of workers in the Banda District so that workers will lobby to come and work here".

"If someone accepts posting to this deprived area, we must make life conformable for him or her," he said.

At a meeting with the security agencies, Mr Ibrahim urged them to exhibit a high scene of professionalism, especially during the upcoming December election.

He said they were trained to conduct their activities professionally and urged them to be impartial in their dealings, particularly with politicians.

"Let us do our politics, while you the police also do your work as security personnel.

Don't cheat for me to win and don't also cheat for my opponent to win, be fair," he said.

Unity

At the Banda Traditional Council, Mr Ibrahim called for unity to enhance the development in the area.

He said it would be extremely difficult to initiate development without peace and unity.

For his part, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NDC, Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, encouraged the security agencies, particularly the police to ensure that disturbances that characterised the 2020 general election in the area were not repeated.

The Bandaboasehene, Wulotie Ligbi II, commended the MP for accounting to the chiefs and urged him to continue to champion the development of the area.