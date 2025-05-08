Avatime Vane water project gets funding from UK-based citizens

A group of Avatime citizens domiciled in the United Kingdom (UK) has donated an amount of £2,000 to support the production of good and safe drinking water for citizens of Avatime Vane in the Ho-West District of the Volta Region.

The water project covering the construction of boreholes, acquisition of reservoir tanks, pipes and water treatment, as well as labour, was funded through levies, appeals and donations by the benefactors.

A citizen of Avatime Amedzofe, Samuel Aboni, who donated on behalf of the UK-based Avatime Citizens Union, commended the Avatime Vane Citizens Association (VACA) for spearheading the implementation of the water project aimed at cushioning the plight of residents during periods of acute water shortage in the area.

Loyalty

He urged citizens of Avatime Vane to reinforce loyalty towards contributing generously in support of development programmes in the community.

Receiving the dummy cheque covering the donation, the Chairman of the VACA, Peter Bosrotsi, on behalf of the association, chiefs and the entire citizenry, expressed appreciation to the UK-based Avatime citizens union for the donation, stating that it was worth the purpose of the water project.

The UK-based Avatime Citizens Union, for the past five years begun an initiative to provide charity support and contribute to the socio-economic development of the seven Avatime communities comprising Amedzofe, Gbadzeme, Fume, Dzokpe, Biakpa, Dzogbefeme and Vane.

During the COVID-19 era in 2020, the union donated medical items including Steriliser Autoclave, BP Apparatus, Digital Baby Scales, Glucometer, Fetal Doppler, Thermometer Guns and protective equipment to health facilities located at Fume, Gbadzeme, Vane and Amedzofe.

In 2024, it also donated GH¢20,000 to support the Fume to Gbadzeme road rehabilitation project.