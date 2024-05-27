AU missions commemorate Day with food bazaar

Justice Agbenorsi May - 27 - 2024 , 09:45

Diplomatic missions from various African countries yesterday organised a food bazaar to celebrate the unity and diversity of the continent as part of African Union Day.

Held at the Togolese Embassy in Accra, the event which provided a platform for countries to experience one another’s culture featured traditional music and dance performances by representatives from the participating countries.

As part of the event, diplomats and African citizens living in Ghana came together to share meals and engage in networking activities. The food bazaar, first to be organised in commemoration of AU Day, preceded a flag-raising ceremony which took place at the State House in Accra last Friday.

The Ambassadors of Cuba and Saudi Arabia also joined the ceremony to discover the different African cultures present at the ceremony.

Identity

The Ambassador of Morocco and the Dean of the African Group of Ambassadors, Imane Ouaadil, explained that the goal was to showcase African unity and diversity to their Ghanaian hosts.

Imane Ouaadil (3rd from right), Dean of the African Group of Ambassadors, being served an Egyptian dish at the food bazaar section of the AU Day celebration in Accra. Looking on are other African diplomats

"Because we want to say to Ghanaians who are invited here that all Africa is united and it can be united if we accept and if we come together through ceremonies like this,” she said.

The ambassador recognised Ghana's role as a beacon of stability and its historical ties to pan-Africanism, saying: "Ghana is a beacon of stability in the region and you see how many African embassies are present here. We are all proud to come to serve in Ghana and we know that Ghana has been at the forefront of Pan-Africanism”.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to member states for ensuring the success of the event, adding that they looked forward to making it an annual tradition. "Given the success that we are having today, we are going to do it again next year,” she said.

She further underscored the need for countries on the continent to unite towards achieving sustainable development. "We should be united as Africans to achieve development and stability in our region and the world," she declared.