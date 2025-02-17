AT unveils expansion plans to enhance customer experience

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Telecommunications Company, AT has announced plans to expand its operations, enhance customer experience and drive technological advancement.

It said it was expanding its footprint by opening additional customer service centres across the country to better serve its customers.

In a statement, AT said it was also making substantial investments in its network infrastructure to ensure a seamless digital experience.

“The goal is to provide faster and more reliable data and call networks, enabling customers to stay connected effortlessly, whether for professional pursuits, leisure, or keeping in touch with loved ones,” the statement explained.

Advertisement

This strategic expansion, AT further explained, would make its services more accessible, bringing the company closer to its customers, regardless of their geographical location.

“In addition to this, AT will be introducing innovative products and services designed to keep customers at the forefront of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“These advancements promise more seamless convenience and engagement, transforming how users connect with technology,” the statement said.

Business

Describing small-scale businesses as its backbone, AT said it was broadening its business-to-business services to support its growth.

“Alongside existing offers, the company is developing tailored solutions to empower these enterprises, equipping them with the necessary tools to thrive in a competitive market,” the statement indicated.

Additionally, the company said it was set to unveil new features designed to offer greater flexibility and enhanced benefits for its ATMoney service.

These forthcoming innovations, it explained, would streamline financial management, making it more straightforward and rewarding, in line with the convenience and security customers had come to expect from the service.

“AT remains focused on enhancing customer experience, delivering value, and staying at the forefront of innovation,” it said.

CSR

AT said it was also going to enhance its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities through its initiative, AT Touching Lives, the company would continue to support and raise awareness about Sickle Cell disease (SCD).

The statement said over the past four years, AT has collaborated with esteemed institutions such as the National Blood Service of Ghana, the International Sickle Cell Centre Ghana (ISCC Ghana), and the 37 Pediatric Sickle Cell Clinic. Ghanaian-themed art to increase awareness of the condition.

“The Company eagerly anticipates building more partnerships to magnify its impact in 2025,” the statement concluded.