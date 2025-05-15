ASWIM commends women

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho

The Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM) has extended its heartfelt appreciation to all women who continue to balance the demands of their careers while nurturing families and contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of our nation.

“Career women, particularly working mothers, are the unsung drivers of our collective progress.

Their tireless efforts in offices, classrooms, newsrooms, hospitals, farms and marketplaces help build resilient economies, promote informed citizenry and sustain the moral fabric of our communities.

These women not only pursue excellence in their professional lives but also raise the next generation of leaders with unrelenting dedication.”

A statement signed by its President, Mavis Kitcher, said ASWIM, however, recognised the multifaceted challenges faced by career women, who not only nurtured their biological children but also others they cared and provided for.

It said: “In caring for children, most working women have to grapple with a myriad of challenges including inadequate maternity leave policies, limited access to quality childcare, pay inequities, workplace discrimination and insufficient support systems.”

It also said “many women traders and farmers face physical strain from manual labour, exposure to harsh weather conditions, and limited access to healthcare services”, adding that they are also vulnerable to theft, harassment and violence, particularly when working in isolated areas or travelling long distances”.

Domestic responsibilities

These, the statement said, could make balancing work and family life an uphill task, adding that many women also carry a disproportionate share of domestic responsibilities, leaving them physically and emotionally drained.

It further called for enforcement of equal pay for equal work policies and the promotion of women into leadership positions as well as creating mentorship and support programmes tailored to the unique experiences of working mothers.

The group also called for the promotion of mental health and wellness initiatives that address the emotional and psychological burdens borne by career women.

“We also wish to acknowledge and salute the caregivers — grandparents, house helps, relatives and neighbours — who provide essential support to the children and dependants of women who have to go out daily to work to support their families.

Your roles are invaluable in enabling mothers to pursue their dreams without compromising the well-being of their families.”

“This Mother’s Day, ASWIM celebrates every woman who rises each day to build not only her family, but the nation.

Your strength, resilience and brilliance continue to light the path for a better, fairer, and more inclusive future for Ghana,” it added.

“We particularly acknowledge our Vice-President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as a distinctive role model for admirably balancing motherhood with a distinguished career,” it said.