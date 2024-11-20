Assin South District honours 32 teachers

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

Thirty-two exceptional teachers in the Assin South District have been awarded for their outstanding contributions towards the development of education in the area.

The ultimate prize, a salon car, was awarded to Paul Afoakwah Okyere of the Assin Manso Senior High School as the best teacher in the district.

Advertisement

The first runner-up, Kwabena Obeng Ntsiful of the Adubeasi Presbyterian Basic School, received a motorbike, while the second runner-up, Oeter Kwame Minaba from Jakai D/A Basic School 'B' was also awarded a home furniture set.

Additional awards included laptops, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, shields, certificates, and sports jerseys.

The Assin South Teachers Awards, which was held at Nyankomasi Ahenkro in the Central Region last Friday, was sponsored by the Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, with support from UNESCO, the Ghana Education Service Occupational Pension Scheme (GESOPS), Right to Play and Sabre Education.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the Central Regional Director of Education, Emmanuel Essuman; the National President, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev. Isaac Owusu, and the Board Chairman of the National Teaching Council, Dr Anis Haffer.

The awards ceremony was on the theme: "Inspiring Greatness: Celebrating the Assin South Finest Teachers".

Rural posting

Rev. Fordjour urged teachers to embrace postings to rural areas, emphasising the vital role educators play in nurturing the potential of children in underserved communities.

He said rural areas often faced a shortage of experienced educators because they lacked essential resources and amenities, which led many teachers to decline postings there.

However, he stressed that it was crucial for teachers to accept posting to these underserved communities because their guidance and mentorship could unlock the potential of young learners who might otherwise miss out on quality education in such areas.

Rev. Fordjour praised teachers as agents of transformation, underscoring their critical role in shaping the future of the nation.

"Through their dedication and commitment, teachers pave the way for future professionals, including professors, doctors, lawyers, engineers, scientists and journalists, who contribute significantly to national development," he stressed.

He also acknowledged the essential role of non-teaching staff, saying that their support was indispensable in creating a conducive learning environment.

Moral standard

The National President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Rev. Isaac Owusu, urged teachers to uphold high moral standards and adhere strictly to the code of conduct governing the teaching profession.

Rev. Owusu expressed concern about the rising incidence of misconduct among some teachers, noting that such behaviour undermined the integrity of the profession.

He, however, commended teachers who had demonstrated dedication and excellence in their roles, nurturing the next generation of leaders.

He congratulated the award recipients on their hard work and urged all teachers to strive for excellence, emphasising that their efforts could be recognised in future awards.

The Central Regional Director of Education, Emmanuel Essuman, underscored the significant role teachers played in shaping the future of children.

"A teacher's influence extends far beyond the walls of the classroom; it reaches into the hearts and minds of students, shaping them into who they will become and how they engage with the world," he stated.

Remarkable awards

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Assin South, Felicia Ntrakwah Amissah, expressed her delight at the exceptional organisation of this year's awards ceremony. She said that despite being the third edition, it stood out as the most remarkable so far.

Advertisement

The best teacher expressed his gratitude and surprise upon receiving the top honour, saying: "This award serves as motivation for all teachers and is a testament to the good work we are doing."

He thanked the MP and the sponsors for their contributions, expressing appreciation to his students for challenging him, which he said pushed him to learn and grow continually.