Asokwa Municipal Assembly sponsors schools mock exam

The Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) for Asokwa, Mr Akwannuasah Gyimah, has called on the youth to make education a priority and has urged those in school to attend classes regularly and punctually in order to become successful.
Mr Gyimah made the assertion last Thursday when he was accompanied by the Kumasi Metropolitan Director of Education, Mrs Martha Owusu Agyeman, to tour some schools in the municipality.
At the time of the visits, both the first and second year students in junior high schools were writing papers for the second term examinations while third year students were writing mock examinations in preparation for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
The Asokwa Municipal Assembly is paying for the cost of printing of all test materials for the mock examination.
Mr Gyimah said the assembly would provide the necessary logistics to improve teaching and learning in schools in the municipality and advised the students, therefore, to take their studies seriously.
“You are the future leaders of this country and so it is incumbent upon you to study hard and be successful in whatever you do,” he said.
For her part, Mrs Agyeman cautioned final year students who had registered for the examination but kept skipping classes to desist from the practice or live to regret later.
She said poor performance from such students in the BECE brought down the performance and grade levels of their schools.
She commended the Asokwa Municipal Assembly for its support to schools in the area and expressed the hope that other assemblies would follow suit.
The Headmistress of Asokwa Amakom M.A. JHS, Ms Mercy Wilson, and the Chairman of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association, Mr Acheampong, also expressed their gratitude to the assembly and promised to work hard to move the school forward.