Asantehene tasks IGP to hunt for illegal arms

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to ensure that all illegal firearms are retrieved from civilians.
He said there was no doubt about the fact that many illegal weapons had found their way into communities, stressing that in order to ensure absolute peace in the country, no arms should be in wrong hands.
“It’s your responsibility to protect lives and properties in this country,” the Asantehene reminded the IGP when the IGP paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi last Wednesday.
Dr Dampare was accompanied by senior police officers, including the Director-General in charge of Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno; the Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution, COP Mr Nathan Kofi Boakye, and the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah.
The Asantehene told the IGP that he (IGP) had been mandated to do everything possible within his power to reduce crime to the barest minimum, and he could not afford to fail the nation.
Porous borders
He urged the IGP to keep a close eye on Ghana’s porous borders to prevent the infiltration of criminals.
“Let’s watch our borders,” he told Dr Dampare, adding that foreigners were likely to come into the country with weapons once they were pushed from their comfort zones as a result of conflicts.
Teamwork
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (seated), the Asantehene, with the delegation from the Ghana Police Service. Picture: EMMANUEL BAAH
Otumfuo Osei Tutu also urged the IGP to work closely with his subordinates, explaining that that was a sure way of achieving success.
In doing that, he also asked Dr Dampare not to overlook wrongdoing within the service.
He said the IGP needed to ensure that officers who misbehaved were dealt with to protect the integrity of the Police Service.
Furthermore, he said everything possible must be done to make sure that the welfare of policemen was significantly improved.
Commendation
For his part, the IGP thanked Otumfuo Osei Tutu for his wise counsel, which he said would be executed to the letter.
He gave an assurance that under his watch, the Police Service was poised to maintain absolute law and order in the country.