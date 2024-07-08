Featured

Allocate portions of your wills to church - Rt Rev. Edusa-Eyison to Methodist Church

Daily Graphic Jul - 08 - 2024 , 09:57

The Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese (NAD) of the Methodist Church Ghana, Right Reverend Professor Joseph M.Y. Edusa-Eyison, has called on Christians not to relent in supporting the work of God.

Advertisement

He particularly urged members of the Methodist church to always consider donating some of their property to the church for the sustenance of the word.

He also appealed to the elderly members of the church to consider allocating some portions of their property in their wills to the church stressing that such good deeds would be remembered years after “their departure from earth.”

Event

Rt Rev. Edusa-Eyison made the call during a sermon at the Immanuel Methodist Society at the Airport East Circuit of the Northern Accra Diocese. It formed part of his last pastoral visit to the Circuit as he prepared to bow out of office in September this year marking the end of his 6-year service as Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese.

The clergyman also used the occasion to lay the Foundation Stone for the construction of an estimated GH¢18.5 million multi-purpose Chapel for the Immanuel Methodist Society.

The Immanuel Methodist Society was carved out of the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka, Accra in 1994 and worshipped for some time at the Association International and Englebert Schools in the Airport Residential Area before it moved to its present abode in the Regimanuel Gray Estate, off the Spintex road.

Winning souls

Rt Rev. Edusa-Eyison urged the congregation to continually carry out evangelism and discipleship activities to win more souls for Christ with special attention to the development of the youth because they were the future of the Church.

He expressed his gratitude to the Airport East Circuit for its support and cooperation during his administration and prayed that the circuit as an organisation would display even more dedication to the in-coming Bishop, Very Rev. Andrew Mbeah-Baiden and the in-coming Lay Chairman, Dr Senyo Adjei for the good of the Diocese.

The Superintendent Minister of the Airport East Circuit, Very Rev. Dr Jacob W. French, commended the NAD Bishop for his leadership as the Diocese’s first Bishop and for successfully ensuring that it strived towards being a model for all others.

Project

The Chairman of the Building Committee of the Immanuel Methodist Society, Kwesi Abbey Sam, said since the building was launched in July 2023, about 55 per cent of work on the first phase had been completed.

He said construction of the 1,500-seater complex had been divided into two phases and is expected to be completed in July 2025 adding that the tender cost of the complex was GH¢18.5 million with the first phase estimated at GH¢ 6,739,000.00.

In addition, a member of the Building Committee, Godfrey Ewool, said the building had an underground basement with parking for 30 cars, Church Hall, choir vestry, ministry, an infirmary, superintendent minister’s office, sound control/media room, committee rooms, administration office, stewards office, choir and singing band practice rooms among others.