Algeria, Ghana adopt framework for improved economic cooperation

Algeria and Ghana are working to adapt and enrich a legal framework, that will take into account the changes and reforms that their economies have undergone, the Algerian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Youssef Delileche has announced
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The ambassador was speaking at the 64th National Day of Algeria at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra attended
by ministers of state, including the Minister for Planning, Professor George Gyan-Baffour, who led the Ghanaian delegation.
Others present were Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the diplomatic corps, Members of the Algerian Community living in Ghana, religious and traditional leaders.
Draft agreements
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Ambassador Delileche noted that several draft agreements including those between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries and those relating to visa exemption for the holders of diplomatic and service
He also said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of standardisation and on political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, have been finalised.
The ambassador said other draft agreements concerning education, energy, sports, justice, air and sea transport were currently being examined by both parties.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He said it was his pleasure that Ghana was also among the beneficiary countries of the Algerian annual scholarship programme for students from African countries.
Mr Delileche reaffirmed the willingness and entire availability of the Algerian authorities with the President of the Republic of Algeria Mr Abdelaziz Bouteflika, at the helm, to promote and further deepen the bilateral cooperation and strengthen the political dialogue on regional international issues of common interest.
Basic infrastructure
“Our national policy is based on the establishment of the basic infrastructure and the promotion of both local and international investments through the multiplication of incentive measures,” he stated.
The ambassador observed that Algeria was also working towards the strengthening of economic and trade exchanges, particularly, with African countries.
This willingness was manifested through the signing of the agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Zone by Algeria.
He pointed out that the relations between Algeria and Ghana were deeply rooted in history and had been forged through their common struggle against colonialism and for the liberation of Africa, as well as the emancipation of its peoples from colonial rule.
“That is why the two countries have always enjoyed excellent bonds of friendship, solidarity and cooperation,” he emphasised.
Similar principles
He was happy to note that the two countries shared similar principles and objectives that guided their foreign policies and also the convergence of their positions on regional and international issues including those relating to the African continent.
These, he said included challenges and issues of peace, security and development in Africa as well as the reciprocal support of candidatures of the two countries within international bodies.
The consistency of Ghana's support for just causes, especially, its continued support and solidarity with peoples under colonial domination and the exercise of their right to self-determination in accordance with international law, deserves to be applauded, he stated.
The ambassador said this consistency, repeatedly reiterated by highest Ghanaian authorities, proved its commitment to the values and ideals of the African Union (AU), of which he was one of the historical supporters.
Prof. George Gyan Baffour delivering his address. By him is the Algerian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Youssef Delileche.