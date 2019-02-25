Akzo Nobel, Bamson train distributors, managers

A ONE-DAY workshop on Sikkens Paint products has been held at the Alisa Hotel for distributors and branch managers of Bamson Company Limited all over the country.
The focus of the workshop was to further grow the Sikkens brand in Ghana through distributor outlets.
It was facilitated by a team from Akzo Nobel BV of Holland that included the Sales Manager – France, Spain, Africa and Middle East, Mr Jose Antonio Guiro Dieguez, the Export Manager – Africa and the Middle East, Mr Syed Imran Qutab, and the Sales Manager – Africa/Middle East, Mr Mohamed Hafez, all of Akzo Nobel Car Refinishes BV, Holland.
In a presentation, Mr Qutab focused on growing the Akzo Nobel relationship with insurance companies and encouraged distributors to build standard workshops, since that would attract jobs from the insurance companies, adding that they should endeavour to network to expand their clientele.
Mr Diegnez at his turn did a brief comparison of Sikkens paints with other brands and declared that Sikkens paints were more durable and of better quality than the others and encouraged patrons not to only compare prices when purchasing their paints.
Ending the workshop, Mr Hafez encouraged developers to patronise Sikkens Paints as more time was saved with using the products.
To get first-hand information about the needs of buyeers and distributors and to deliver to meet such needs, the facilitators together with the Deputy Managing Director, Mr George Debrah, the Sales Manager, Mr Emmanuel Akoto Bamfo, and the Technical Sales Manager, Mr Moses Mintah-Sampong. visited the Kantanka Automobile Co. Ltd., Toyota Ghana, CFAO, Jonhco Auto Workshop, Kolours Ltd., and Leoarm Workshop to familiarise themselves with their operations for them to be well informed about the needs of buyers and distributors.
The Sales and Marketing Manager of Bamson Company Limited, Mr Emmanuel Akoto Bamfo, encouraged distributors to keep a good database of all their sprayers for training and support services when needed and assured distributors that the needed support would be given them to grow the brand, as that was the current focus of the Akzo Group and Bamson Company.
Present at the workshop was the Managing Director of the Bamson Company Limited, the authorized local representatives of Akzo Nobel Car Refinishes BV, Holland, Mr Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, who said he attached a lot of importance to the training hence his presence and asked the participants to apply what they had learnt, and the additional skills acquired to project a good and positive image of Ghana, Bamson and Azko.
Participants in the workshop expressed satisfaction with the session and said more of such training sessions should be organized and that more sprayers should be brought on board to sharpen their skills to improve the industry in the country.