Agric Minister blames middlemen for high food price

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Nov - 28 - 2023 , 10:40

The Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Dr. Bryan Acheampong says food prices in Ghana have reduced within the last few months.

He, however, said consumers still pay high food prices in Ghana because of middlemen, who are into profiteering.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on the sidelines of the Agric Fair at the premises of the Ministry on Monday, November 28, , Dr. Acheampong said the reduction is due to the prudent measures implemented by the government.

He added that the measures are yielding positive results.

“We have been able to bring the price of maize down by 50%. And it is not just the maize. With regard to a lot of the cereals, the prices are dropping. Maize that used to sell at the same time last year at GH¢300 for 50kg bag now is GH¢148, the maximum that you get is GH¢150 which means that there is a 50% drop in the price of maize.”

He stressed that although the government has chalked up success in this area, nobody was talking about it.

“But nobody is talking about it because you don’t see it translate into the price of a ball of kenkey. It means that there’s someone in the middle who is pocketing the profit,” he stated.