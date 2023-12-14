AGLOW celebrates goodness of God 2023 on Saturday

Daily Graphic Dec - 14 - 2023 , 07:23

A non-denominational thanksgiving service to celebrate the country’s sustained peace and security will take place at the Black Star Square, Accra on Saturday.

Organised by the Women’s Aglow Ministry, the service is on the theme: “Celebrating the goodness of God 2023 Aforebo Kese”.

The programme, which will feature music ministration by notable musicians, including MOG music, DJ Paloma and Think Media Band, will be attended by representatives from all 16 regions.

Celebrating grace

A statement released by the group said God had been extremely gracious to Ghana even in the face of its socio-economic challenges.

“If the nation’s peace and security is intact, then the power of God has kept it.

“The group believes that the hand of God has averted a coup d’état and protected our borders against acts of terrorism,” the statement said.

It said by God’s grace, there had not been any major natural disaster, adding: “Even in the man-made disasters He has brought us help.

“The group believes that in all things Ghanaians should give thanks to God Almighty,” the statement said.

It urged the general public to patronise the programme with praise gadgets such as vuvuzelas, whistles, handkerchiefs and drums.