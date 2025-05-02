‘Accra By Night’ takes off to boost night-time tourism

Joshua Bediako Koomson May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has launched the maiden edition of the “Accra By Night” initiative, aimed at showcasing the capital city’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant nightlife.

The initiative, which seeks to promote domestic tourism and reposition Accra as a night-time tourism destination, saw patrons embarking on a city tour aboard the GTA’s double-decker bus last Wednesday.

The tour

The night tour, which began at 8 p.m. from the Ghana Tourism Information Centre, followed a route through Independence Avenue, the Ministries enclave, James Town and the Atta Mills High Street, before ending at Osu.

The first stop was the iconic Jamestown Lighthouse, a historic maritime site located in James Town.

From there, the team headed to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum, a significant national monument that serves as the final resting place of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

The group then made a brief stop at the Nationalism Park, where they enjoyed a panoramic view of the area, and continued to the Osu Night Market, a lively, open-air market known for its vibrant atmosphere and rich culture.

Team members also had the opportunity to taste local street food and shop for various items.

The final leg of the tour featured visits to some popular nightlife spots in Osu, including the Republic Bar and the Purple Pub, where participants enjoyed delicious cuisines, music and the city’s vibrant nightlife till the tour ended around 3:00 a.m.

To ensure the safety and comfort of the participants, the police were present to provide security along the various routes.

Significant milestone

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, described the launch as a significant milestone in Ghana’s tourism evolution.

“It is a great pleasure to join you tonight for the maiden edition of the night tour, which we call Accra by Night, an exciting addition to Ghana’s growing tourism offerings and a true celebration of our city’s distinct energy, culture and creativity,” she said.

She emphasised the transformative potential of the initiative, noting that it aligned with President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy vision.

“Accra is a thriving hub for culture, creativity, innovation and governance during the day. By night, it transforms into something equally magical, alive with music, food, art and the authentic spirit of the Ghanaian people.

“Accra by Night is going to inspire many things. It is more than a tour, it’s a platform to highlight our creative economy and open new opportunities for visitors, artistes and service providers,” the minister added.

She praised the efforts of the GTDC and the other allied agencies under the ministry for bringing the initiative to life.

Expanding Ghana’s economy

The CEO of GTDC, Professor Kobi Mensah, indicated that the initiative directly fed into the broader goal of expanding the country’s economy through tourism, especially at night.

“You know, President John Dramani Mahama has talked about the 24-hour economy. As tourism leaders, we must find ways to plug into that vision to help expand this country’s economy.

That’s what this night tour is about,” he said.

He added that though the night economy, particularly from a tourism perspective, had long been misunderstood or stigmatised, initiatives like Accra by Night could help shift public perception.