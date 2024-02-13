Accountants urged to uphold integrity

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Feb - 13 - 2024 , 05:34

The Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), has held its 42nd Graduation and Admission ceremony for newly qualified chartered accountants, with a call on accountants to uphold integrity in all their dealings.

A Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Emmanuel Ray Ankrah, said without integrity, an accountant with all the skills and expertise would fail to have a positive impact on his employers, the profession and the country as a whole.

“Commitment to the principles of integrity, professionalism and excellence is at the heart of the accountancy profession. Indeed, integrity is the cornerstone of our profession,” he said.

He added that many accountants who have ended up in prison or disgraced over huge scandals started by not exhibiting integrity over little things in the early stages of their career.

“You start by pilfering GH¢10 from petty cash book, and then you build on it by bearing false witnesses, changing figures, and by the time you realise, you have destroyed your career,” he said.

Mr Ankrah said due to the sensitivity and importance of their roles as managers of organisations finances, accountants must be ready to uphold integrity and honesty even if it would lead to inconvenience or embarrassment, adding that “the motto of ICAG is integrity and all chartered accountants must let it manifest in their work”.

Graduation/Admission

The ceremony saw 535 people admitted to full membership of ICAG as chartered accountants, while 180 people were admitted as associate members.

The associate members will become full members of ICAG after having at least 36 months of work experience.

One hundred and eighty-five already qualified chartered accountants also graduated with Post-Chartered Diploma in various fields of accounting at the ceremony held on the premises of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) last Saturday.

ICAG was established in 1963 and it, among other things, regulates the practice of accountancy in the country, approves courses for the study of accountancy, organises qualifying exam for chartered accountants, enforces disciplinary codes among accountants and maintains a register of chartered accountants and accounting firms in good standing.



Digitalisation

The President of ICAG, Sena Dake, said as part of efforts to improve its services, ICAG had embarked on a digitalisation drive which encompassed all aspects of its operations, including examinations.

“I am pleased to announce that CA exams are expected to incorporate computer-based testing from 2025, starting from level 1 and gradually introduced to the higher level.

This will not only enhance our reputation as a technologically advanced institute but also improve the experience of our students during exams,” she said.

Again, she said the accountancy regulatory body had established a research centre to promote research and innovation in accountancy in Ghana and the West African sub region.

“The centre will serve as a hub of research and innovations in the accounting profession, provide opportunities for professional development, and strengthen collaboration between academia, industry and the profession,” she added.