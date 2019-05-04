Accident: AngloGold's Sustainability Manager Nana Bekoe killed

A fatal road accident at Apam junction in the Central Region on Saturday morning has claimed the life of the Senior Manager for Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Nana Ampofo Bekoe, Graphic Online has gathered.
Bekoe was said to be on his way to Accra for an official meeting when his vehicle reportedly was involved in the accident on the Winneba-Apam stretch of the Accra - Cape Coast highway.
He is the second high profile official from the mining firm to have died from an accident within the last three years after Communications strategist, John Owusu, was knocked down two years ago during an operation to clamp down on illegal mining (galamsey) within the concession of Anglogold Ashanti at Obuasi.
Bekoe was said to have initially gone into a comma but gave up the ghost Saturday afternoon, some officials of Anglogold told Graphic Online's reporter in the Ashanti Region, Daniel Kenu.
Said to be in his 40s, Bekoe left behind a wife, Rosemary who works at the AGA hospital, and two young male children between the ages of five and six years.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page