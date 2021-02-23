Okudzeto Ablakwa to take COVID 19 vaccine jab publicly

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he will publicly take his COVID-19 vaccine jab when it gets to his turn.
“As MP for North Tongu, I am absolutely ready for the COVID-19 vaccine when it gets to my turn. I look forward to publicly receiving the jab,” he said.
The MP who took to his Facebook wall to rally behind the administration of the vaccine to fight against COVID 19 in Ghana urged all Ghanaians to do the same when it arrives.
“I urge all my constituents and other compatriots to do same. Let us all do our best to boldly confront vaccine hesitancy. It is time to develop more confidence in our scientists and ignore the conspiracy theorists.”, he stated.
Read the full statement below: