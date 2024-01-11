Abesim gets new chief

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jan - 11 - 2024 , 06:59

The Dormaa Traditional Council has installed a 32-year-old Japan-based Industrial Technician as the new chief of Abesim.

The chief, whose stool name is Barima Kumi Acheaw III, is known in private life as Kelvin Kwaku Anane Addo.

Barima Acheaw was unveiled at a ceremony at the Abesim Palace, during which he swore allegiance to the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, last Sunday.

He automatically becomes the Kyidomhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

Approval

As customs demanded, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II approved his candidature, which paved the way for his enstoolment.

Barima Acheaw succeeded the late Barima Kumi Acheaw II who died on September 30, 2022, after reigning for 19 years.

The Chief of Chiraa, Barima Mintah Afari II, who is also Benkumhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, represented Osagyefo Agyemang Badu, took the new chief through customary and traditional rites to seal his enstoolment at the Abesim Palace.

He was flanked by kingmakers and other sub-chiefs of the Abesim Divisional Council who took turns to swear allegiance to him.

Although the town was calm and peaceful, armed police officers were positioned at vantage points to maintain law and order.

The main Abesim township was greeted with joy and ecstasy when he was carried on his shoulders and paraded through the principal streets amidst dancing and shouting.

Development

Speaking after the ceremony, Chiraahene Barima Minta Afari, charged the new chief to work hard to bring development to the area.

He specifically asked him to pay critical attention to education and sanitation.

Barima Minta Afari explained that the education and sanitation sectors were dear to the heart of Osagyefo Agyemang Badu and the Dormaa area.

He said his predecessors had done their part by working hard to improve those sectors and urged him to continue from where they reached.

Barima Minta Afari advised him to keep in mind that he was installed to serve the people of Abesim and the entire Dormaa Traditional Area.

"Don't be power drunk. You have been installed to serve your people in this community.

As a chief, you have a very difficult task to execute, so be ready to serve," he said.

Barima Minta Afari advised him to be humble and have patience in all his dealings to serve the interests of the people.

He also advised the sub-chiefs to bury their differences, forge ahead in unity and push for the development of Abesim.

“None of you have, so far, opposed his enstoolment and this is an indication that the new chief deserves the Abesim stool,” Barima Minta Afari said.

He said peace and unity remained a pre-requisite for holistic development and entreated the new chief to make unity his hallmark and bring the people together to tackle the development challenges in the town.

New chief

For his part, Barima Acheaw thanked Osagyefo Agyemang Badu and the entire Dormaa Traditional Area for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to work hard for the development of Abesim and its adjoining communities.

Barima Acheaw appealed to the sub-chiefs and the people of Abesim to be united, support him and maintain peace in the area for the purpose of development.

He said without peace and social cohesion, it would be extremely difficult for him to facilitate the development of the town.

Profile

Barima Acheaw, who hails from Abesim, is an old student of the St James Seminary and Senior High School (SHS) at Abesim.

He served as a teacher after his secondary school education before leaving for Japan.

In Japan, he worked as an industrial technician after obtaining a license while studying and working for the Japan-based Sankyo Metapro Transport.

Barima Acheaw also worked at the Ghana Embassy in Tokyo for a short period before working full time for the Koei Industry.