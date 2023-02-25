9 Newly gazetted Paramount Chiefs inducted into VR House of Chiefs

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 25 - 2023 , 22:00

Nine newly gazetted Paramount Chiefs have been inducted into the Volta Region House of Chiefs (VRHC) in Ho amid rich cultural display.

They are Chiefs of Botoku, Togbega Sei II; Dzodze, Torgbui Dzoku V; Weta, Torgbui Akpo Ashiakpor VI; and Kome-Shime, Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI.

Others are Chiefs of Ave Dzadzefe, Togbe Dzidenu Zoglo III; Ave-Havi, Togbi Ahiabor Gamor VI, and Awate, Togbega Azavuvu IV.

The rest are Chiefs of Hevi, Torgbui Adogo Agbalekpor IV; Makorsor of Some, Torgbi Adamah III, and of Gbi, Togbega Gabusu VII.

They swore the Oath of Membership and the Judicial Oath at the House last Wednesday.

The President of VRHC, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, congratulated the chiefs and entreated them to use their various skills and expertise to contribute to the accelerated development of the region.

“There are lawyers, engineers, quantity surveyors and financial experts in the house and those expertise should be harnessed for the rapid development of the house, and by extension the region,” he added.

Togbe Tepre Hodo, who is the Paramount Chief of Anfoega, also urged the chiefs to be people-centred, while advising them to be present at meetings of the house to learn about proceedings.

Display of culture

According to the president, performances by the various cultural groups which accompanied the gazetted chiefs to the house were a clear indication that the region was ready to market its rich culture at the forthcoming Independence Day celebration.

A High Court Judge, Mr Justice Yaw Owuawu Acheampong, who inducted the chiefs, reminded them of the legal implications of the oaths they had taken and urged them to abide by them at all times.