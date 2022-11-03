70 Students benefit from Huawei Seeds for Future programme

The 2022 Huawei Seeds for the Future Programme in Ghana has been launched with an assurance that the government will continue to partner the private sector to nurture young ICT talents.
The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, who made the call at the virtual launch of the programme last Monday, said digitalisation was one of the surest ways to propel the country into a digital economy through ICT skill training and capacity building.
“It is therefore important that we nurture young ICT talents to give our great nation a more formidable future while remaining competitive in the global market,” she said.
Huawei programme
The Huawei Seeds for the Future Programme seeks to broaden the horizon of young ICT talents, inspire ICT innovation and diversity while equipping students with the right tools to enable them to excel in the future.
This year, 50 female tertiary students are undertaking eight days’ intensive online training in latest ICT courses such as 5G, Cloud Computing, AI, Digital Power, IoT, Cyber Security and many others.
In addition, the students are engaged in a career guidance and mentorship session and a Tech4Good campaign aimed at providing solutions to societal and environmental problems.
Ms Boateng said this year’s training, having been dedicated to females with an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), showed that the country was on the right path.
Commendation
The deputy minister commended Huawei for its commitment at harnessing the potential of the young women and providing them with the platform to compete in the ICT space.
“As the fourth industrial revolution beckons, all hands are needed on deck to fully realise the potential of digitalisation and its resultant effect on the Ghanaian economy.
“This calls for motivating and inspiring our youth to embrace ICT education, equipping them with the digital skills they need to thrive in the 21st century and creating more employment through direct jobs and entrepreneurship,” she said.
She told the beneficiaries that the nation expected them to represent Ghana positively, portray remarkable leadership traits and set good standards.
Commitment
The Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, Essuman Quansah, said the training fell in line with the commitment Huawei made to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to train 100,000 Ghanaians by 2024 “and I am glad that more females are benefiting from it.”
“In 2021, 60 female tertiary students across top universities in Ghana also benefited from the Seeds for the Future Programme, and I am proud to say that through such collaborative work, three of our best participants who represented Ghana at the Regional Tech4Good Competition came second among fierce competition from the men.
“This achievement by the girls is evident that the seeds we sowed last year have started bearing good fruits. It is in line with this that the 2022 edition of the Seeds for the Future Programme has also been dedicated to females only,” he said.