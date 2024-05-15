7 Estate developers inspect Saglemi

Seven estate developers have embarked on a comprehensive inspection of the Seglemi Housing Project.

This crucial step comes on the heels of the Ministry of Works and Housing's announcement of an open call for proposals last month to solicit private sector involvement for the completion of the stalled project.

Since the announcement, the ministry has received the expression of interest from various construction firms eager to participate in the redevelopment effort. The visits of the seven developers, comprising four foreign and three local firms, mark a pivotal moment in the project's timeline, as it signifies the commencement of on-site inspections crucial for formulating competitive bids.

With the deadline for proposal submissions set for July 8, the developers have wasted no time in acquainting themselves with the intricacies of the Saglemi site. Guided by representatives from the ministry and previous consultants on the project, the developers embarked on a thorough exploration of the site, gaining valuable insights into the project's scope, challenges and potential opportunities.

Sources at the ministry said the ministry had contracted an independent evaluation entity to ensure transparency and impartiality in the selection process. That entity, the sources indicated, would be tasked with evaluating the proposals and submission of a comprehensive report that would aid in the selection of the most suitable developer for the project, stressing that it was part of the ministry's commitment to foster a fair and rigorous evaluation process that would prioritise merit and quality.

Transparency

Meanwhile, the ministry says it has taken steps to uphold transparency throughout the entire transaction process. It has published a transparency policy, outlining the ministry's commitment to disclose all relevant documents and information in accordance with the proactive disclosure clauses under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

This policy extends to the publication of bids, evaluation reports and the final conclusion of the selection process to ensure that stakeholders have access to critical information each step of the way.