64 Per cent remain loyal to non-African brands

Daily Graphic Jun - 03 - 2024 , 15:57

A new study has revealed that although 64 per cent of Africans have confidence in the continent, they remain loyal to non-African brands.

It showed that African brands retained a lowly 14 per cent in terms of the most admired brands in Africa, the study by Brand Africa revealed in its 14th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands research and rankings.

African nations, the study revealed, accounted for 64 per cent of the Top 50 most admired countries, with South Africa, Nigeria, United States, China and Kenya being the top five countries perceived to contribute to a better Africa.

All members of the newly expanded nine-member BRICS block, except Iran, made the list which is dominated by southern and west African countries, which account for 44 per cent of the Top 50 nations Africans admire globally.

African brands retained a 14 per cent share of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa for the second year in a row. African brands, led by South African telecommunications group, MTN; Nigerian conglomerate, Dangote; Zambian consumer group, Trade Kings; Nigerian telecommunications group, Glo; South African media group, DStv, and Ethiopian Airlines retained their respective positions as the top six most admired African brands.

African countries

South Africa (five), Nigeria (five), Ethiopia (one), Zambia (one), Zimbabwe (one) and Tanzania (one) were the only six African nations that made up the 14 per cent share of the Top 100.

Europe retained its 37 per cent share of the Top 100, while North America declined by 12.5 per cent to 28 per cent as Asia captured 21 per cent of the African market. Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Coca Cola and Apple retained their positions for the fifth consecutive year as the Top five most admired brands in Africa.

In an interesting insight, affirming how entrenched non-African brands are on the continent, many such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Samsung, Lacoste, Total (Energies) and Guinness were mistakenly recalled among the most admired ‘African’ brands when the question: “What African brands do you admire?” was asked.

Among organisations that are striving to do good while doing well, focusing as much on social and environmental concerns as on profits, UNICEF (originally called the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) and the UN, Coca Cola and MTN retained their positions among the most admired brands in Africa.

“While the share of African brands remain a disappointing 14 per cent, with Africans overwhelmingly believing that mostly Africa will contribute to a better Africa, as nations continue to create an enabling environment for African entrepreneurs and the AfcFTA opportunity is realised, it’s just a matter of time, but ultimately the share of African brands will increase,” the Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa, Thebe Ikalafeng, said.

Vector

Recognising that brands are a vector of a nation or organisation’s identity, reputation competitiveness, every year, since 2011, Brand Africa, through its independent research partners, Kantar, Geopoll across sub-Sahara Africa, Integrate in North Africa, and Analysis in the East African Islands, conducts research in over 30 markets which account for as much as 85 per cent of the continent’s GDP and population.

The results are published as the lead cover story in the June edition of African Business, the continent’s foremost business magazines since 1966. Over the next few weeks, Brand Africa will release country specific results in key countries across the continent.

Recognising that brands drive the growth, reputation and competitiveness of nations, Brand Africa (www.brand.africa) was established in 2010 as a non-profit brand-led movement to inspire a brand-led African renaissance.

The Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands, has been the flagship initiative of Brand Africa since 2011.