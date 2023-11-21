6 Perish in accident at Akyem Koforidua

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Nov - 21 - 2023 , 14:28

Six people lost their lives while nine others sustained serious injuries when a Pontiac Vibe private car collided head on with a white Toyota Hiace passenger vehicle last Sunday evening.

The accident, which occurred at Akyem Koforidua on the Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road, killed four persons instantly and two others also passed away later at the hospital.

The Pontiac Vibe car with registration number GG 3528-14 was returning from Akwatia to Akyem Achiase with four mourners, while the Toyota Hiace with registration number GM 3150-13 was heading towards Accra from Akroso with 15 passengers on board.

The injured persons have been admitted at the Asamankese Government Hospital for treatment while the corpses have also been deposited at the morgue of the same facility for autopsy and preservation.

Incident

An eye witness, narrating the incident, said on reaching the outskirts of Akyem Koforidua, the Pontiac Vibe car burst a front tyre which made the driver lose control of the vehicle and accidentally crashed into the Toyota Hiace vehicle from the opposite direction.

A nurse on duty at the emergency ward at the Asamankese Government Hospital who confirmed the admission of the victims said some of the injured persons had been transferred to the Koforidua Government and Korle Bu Teaching Hospitals for specialist attention.

Apart from the bank manager who has been identified, the three other deceased persons and the 11 injured ones are yet to be identified.

Victims

The driver of the Pontiac Vibe car, Emmanuel Asiedu, who until his death was the branch manager of the South Birim Rural Bank at Akyem Achiase, was stuck in the vehicle after the accident and rescuers had to cut part of the car before he could be removed from it.

Another male mourner in the Pontiac Vibe car also died on the spot.

A middle aged woman and a three-month-old baby girl who were also travelling in the Toyota Hiace also lost their lives.