6 Envoys present letters of credence to President

Daily Graphic Feb - 27 - 2024 , 08:11

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received letters of credence from six envoys at the Jubilee House, in Accra.

They are Park Kyongsig, Republic of Korea; Polly Loannou, Republic of Cyprus; Peter Ryan, Ireland; Annika Hahn-Englund, Republic of Sweden; Mahlaba Almon Mamba, Kingdom of Eswatini, and David Buom Choa, South Sudan.

Deepening of ties

The Korean Ambassador, Mr Kyongsig, said there had been long-standing ties between Ghana and the Republic of Korea.

President Akufo-Addo (right) proposing a toast to Polly Loannou, Ambassador, Republic of Cyprus

He stressed the need to further deepen ties between the two countries.

The Republic of Cyprus envoy, Ms Loannou, who is based in Cairo, Egypt, with a diplomatic mission in Accra, said discussions were underway to enter into a pact with Ghana on education where scholarships would be offered to Ghanaians on maritime security and other sectors.

David Buom Choa, Ambassador of South Sudan to Ghana, exchanging pleasantries with the President after presenting his credentials

Mr Peter Ryan of Ireland also touched on shared commitments on multi-lateralism between Ghana and Ireland and the dual roles they play on the international stage through peacekeeping efforts.

For her part, the Swedish Ambassador, Annika Hahn-Englund, said her priority was to work towards promoting economic and trade relations, and also to ensure that Swedish companies in Ghana thrived on the pillars of mutual cooperation and benefits.

Annika Hahn-Englund, Swedish Ambassador to Ghana, presenting her credentials to the President

On multi-lateralism, she commended Ghana for the successful completion of her term on the UN Security Council and encouraged the country to push further to ensure peace across the sub-region.

Independence anniversary

The High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Mr Mamba, conveyed the best wishes of his country to Ghana on the upcoming Independence anniversary and towards a successful hosting of the 13th African Games, as well as a successful bid for the Secretary-General position of the Commonwealth by Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

Park Kyongsig, the Korean Ambassador to Ghana, in a handshake with the President after presenting his credentials

Mr Choa of South Sudan, for his part, pledged to collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration towards deepening the relationship between the two countries.

Well wishes

President Akufo-Addo wished the new envoys well as they begin their duty tour of the country.

President Akufo-Addo (left) receiving credentials from Mahlaba Almon Mamba of the Kingdom of Eswatini

He pledged to ensure that the existing friendship and relations between Ghana and their respective countries would be further strengthened.