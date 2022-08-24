3 Granted GH¢60,000 bail for tampering with ECG meters

Three unemployed persons have been arraigned at an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly conspiring to interfere with the power supply distribution system and meters belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
According to state prosecutors, the accused — Ismail Fahad, Mawuli Oscar, and Moses Teye — threatened to harm staff of the electricity supply company when their illegal power was disconnected.
They have been slapped with two counts of conspiracy, one count of threat of harm, and one count of intentionally interfering with the supplier’s distribution system, meters or any equipment contrary to the Electricity Supply and Distribution Technical and Operational Rules, 2005 Legislative Instrument (L.I) 1816.
They pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before the court presided over by Bright Samuel Acquah.
The accused persons were subsequently admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 each with one surety.
As part of the bail conditions, the sureties must have fixed place of abode and fixed businesses within the court’s jurisdiction.
They are to re-appear on August 27, 2022.
Prosecution’s facts
Presenting the facts of the case, the prosecutor, Paul Asibi Abariga, told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Acheampong, a staff of ECG, led a team of ECG technicians to Abavana Down on their normal exercise and visited the accused persons’ apartment for inspection of their electric meter.
He said the team detected that the power used by the accused persons was not passing through the meter, and in the presence of the accused the power was disconnected.
He added that the ECG team noted that the accused air conditioner was working while their meter was disconnected.
Mr Abariga told the court that while the complainant wanted to issue the accused persons with summons to report at the ECG office, the accused persons became offended and attacked the ECG team to reconnect their power.
He added that when the ECG team left the house, the accused persons followed them and seized their working tools.
Threat
The prosecutor further narrated that the accused persons threatened to harm the ECG team with the tools in their custody.
He said some neighbours intervened and separated them, but the first accused not being satisfied, beat the complainant.
The complainant then reported the issue to the Kotobabi Police station and was issued with a medical form to attend hospital for necessary action to be taken.
The accused persons were subsequently arrested on August 17, 2022 and the case was later referred to the ECG investigation team for necessary action.
The prosecutor told the court that the accused, in their respective cautioned statements, admitted the offence and further stated that they entered the apartment about four months ago and have not purchased power credit.