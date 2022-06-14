2nd Quarter Graphic Business-Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting today

The second quarter edition of the Graphic Business-Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting today, on the theme: “Tackling Unemployment to Create Wealth — Opportunities for Ghana, is expected to serve as a major platform for participants to discuss one of the major problems facing the country — unemployment.
The event which will attract experts from academia, the business community as well as human resource practitioners will suggest ways by which the government can accelerate efforts to address the problem.
Perspectives
To ensure that the discussions fall in line to elicit the right responses, the distinguished panellists selected for the programme will speak to three different perspectives.
Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie, Economics Lecturer, University of Ghana, will speak on the first perspective which is about Sources and Causes of Unemployment.
Florence Hope-Wudu, Managing Consultant, Purple Almond Consulting Services will share insights on Existing and New Opportunities while Nana Osei Bonsu, President of the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF), will speak on the topic: Avenues for jobs and wealth creation.
The event is being streamed live on Facebook and other social media platforms of Graphic and Stanbic Bank and is co-chaired by George Owusu-Ansah, Managing Director of Unilever Ghana, and Ellen Hagan, Chief Executive Officer of L’aine Services.
Nana Osei Bonsu
Nana studied at the Saint Francis College in Brooklyn in the USA for his first degree in Economics in 1977 and followed up at Fordham University Graduate Arts and & Sciences with graduate studies in International Finance.
He has had an extensive banking career in the USA, from 1972-2003, notably with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, New York State Banking Department, the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. Nana later joined the investment banking division of JP Morgan Chase.
On his return to Ghana, Nana served as a Technical Assistant to the Economic Management Team at the Senior Minister’s Office from 2003 -2005. At the same time, he doubled as a Technical Advisor to the Minister of State for Economic Planning.
In 2005, Nana was appointed the first Chief Executive Officer of the Venture Capital Trust Fund (VCTF) where he leveraged the government’s endowment of GH¢22.4 million to partner private sector investors, including some European equity firms, to create five Venture Capital Funds, with the private partners contributing an additional GH¢40.5 million.
In June 2011, Nana was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Private Enterprise Federation and is currently at post.
Nana serves on the boards of a lot of public, private and research organisations, both local and foreign. He is the Chairman of the Food Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Chairman of the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST) of the University of Ghana, Chairman of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Chairman of Good Governance Africa (GGA — West Africa Chapter), Member of the Steering Committee of the Global Forum for Agricultural Research (GFAR), an FAO affiliate and Member of the Steering Committee of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana.
He is also a member of the Board of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and member of the management board of the Ghana Road Fund, to mention a few.
Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie
Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie is a graduate of the University of Ghana where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 2007 and 2010 respectively. He was trained by the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC). Dr Sarkodie obtained his PhD in Economics in 2018.
As part of his PhD programme, he received an internship from United Nations University — World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER) in Helsinki, Finland.
He has received an intensive training on Amartya Sen’s Capability Approach in Italy and Switzerland. Dr Sarkodie was awarded the BECHS-Africa Post-doctoral Fellowship at American University in Cairo from October 2021 to March 2022.
Dr Sarkodie is currently a Lecturer at the Department of Economics, University of Ghana where he teaches Microeconomics, Economic Growth and Development, and Industrial Economics.
His research areas are Development Economics, Labour Economics, Health Economics, Public Sector Economics and International Trade. He has scholarly papers in Development Economics, Health Economics and Public Finance published to his credit.
From 2013 to date, he has been the resource person to the visiting students from the California State University in USA.
Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie has been having media engagements on the national budget and other economic issues with media stations across the country and beyond.
Florence Hope-Wudu
Florence Hope-Wudu is a recognised Corporate Governance Consultant by practice and a Chartered Accountant (ACCA UK) by profession. She is the Managing Consultant for Purple Almond Consulting, a firm that provides services in training, consulting, research and donor development projects.
Florence works with boards to provide support for their development in the form of training and advisory services. She leads teams to provide governance services to institutions through board evaluation, policy development and governance audit. She is also an Author of an adult learning and facilitation book, “Training Skills Guide”, and also the Lead Author for the National Curriculum on Corporate Governance “Board Governance Toolkit” to train boards of specified entities.
Florence consults on Corporate Governance for the International Financial Corporation (IFC), World Bank, the German Development Corporation (GIZ) and reputable institutions. Florence is an IFC-Certified Board Governance Trainer.