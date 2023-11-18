292 Officers commissioned by Ghana Armed Forces

Joshua Bediako Koomson Nov - 18 - 2023 , 06:30

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commissioned a record 292 officers of Regular Career Course Intake 62 at the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) in Accra.

The number, which is the highest in the history of the GMA, comprised 217 males and 75 females, with 168 army cadets, 57 navy cadets and 67 flight cadets.

They included professionals in various fields of study from across the country.

Training

During their training which lasted for eight months, instead of the usual six months, the officers were exposed to extensive physical and psychological conditioning.

They participated in various fields and tactical exercises, including training in leadership, social, moral and spiritual values.

They also embarked on exercises at the Jungle Warfare School at Achiase in the Eastern Region.

Seven cadets were selected for external courses in the UK and Germany.

At the graduation ceremony yesterday, Senior Officer Awotwi Jacob Vanderpuye was awarded the Sword of Honour for being the Best All-Round Cadet.

The Academic Cane Award was presented to Junior Under Officer George Delali Kpodo, while Junior Officer Esther Frimpong received the Military Cane Award.

Commendation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the reviewing officer at the parade, commended the cadets for the spectacular display of smart and well coordinated drills and formations.

He said the responsiveness of the contingents to the parade commander’s orders were a reflection of the high standard of training they had gone through.

“The credit for this feat goes firstly to the GAF Command, the Commandant of the Ghana Military Academy and Training School and the stylist instructors who, through devotion and sacrifice, have turned these cadets into officers of quality, ready to contribute their quota to the development of the GAF,” the President said.

Safeguarding territorial integrity

President Akufo-Addo also said that the government was resolute in instituting measures to safeguard the territorial integrity and security of the nation.

In line with that mandate, he said the government had in recent times approved a number of measures for the expansion of the GAF.

It includes the promulgation of new establishment and units like the National College of Defence Studies and 12 Mechanised Battalion units.

The President added that the Directorate of Military Records and Public Relations had also been upgraded to a department, while the Air Force Headquarters Support and Brigade Group in Burma Camp and the GAF Medical Corps had also been expanded.

He further said that eminent threats in the northern part of the country had necessitated the establishment of a Forward Operating and Logistics Bases along the entire northern border.

So far, President Akufo-Addo said the government had awarded contracts for the construction of 12 Forward Operating Bases and three Logistics Bases to help contain such threats across the northern frontiers.

He gave the assurance that work on the operating bases which were at various stages of completion would be resourced with adequate personnel and logistics.