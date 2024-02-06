28 Gt. Accra MMDCEs sign Performance Contract

Juliet Akyaa Safo Feb - 06 - 2024 , 06:00

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region to ensure strict compliance with the 2024 Performance Contract.

The Performance Contract is part of a performance management system instituted by the Local Government Service to improve performance and enhance productivity in line with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

It also provides an avenue for the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to evaluate their performances and set new targets that reflect the government’s priorities in the performance of core service deliverables.

Signing ceremony

At a signing ceremony in Accra yesterday, 28 MMDCEs and their Coordinating Directors signed the Performance Contract with the RCC.

The regional minister also signed on behalf of four assemblies which had the appointments of their chief executives revoked by President Akufo-Addo at the weekend.

“The President has revoked the appointment of some MMDCEs and nominated some others to replace them.

We will be going round to ensure that the nominees are confirmed,” he stated.

Show commitment

Mr Quartey urged the MMDCEs to show commitment and dedication towards achieving the key indicators of the Performance Contract to uplift the image of their respective assemblies.

The key indicators included holding statutory meetings, submitting reports and improving revenue.

“It is common knowledge that most of the indicators are routine activities such as statutory meetings, submission of reports and revenue improvement among others.”

“Consequently, it will be unacceptable for any assembly to be cited for non-compliance and non-performance,” he said.

Performance Contract

The regional minister indicated that the signing of the Performance Contract was a crucial step towards achieving the region's development goals.

He said it served as a road map, providing a clear direction for their efforts and outlining objectives, targets and strategies to improve the lives of people and ensure sustainable development.

“This Performance Contract is not just a document; it is a solemn promise to the people that we will work tirelessly to address their needs and aspirations,” he said.

He said the assessment of the 2023 contract would soon commence, and urged the MMDCEs to get prepared for the exercise.

Assessment

Mr Quartey stated that the Greater Accra RCC placed second in the 2022 Performance Contract assessment of RCCs, while four assemblies in the region ranked among the 10 best-performing MMDAs nationwide.

“This notwithstanding, there was one district in the bottom 10.

Even though this achievement is commendable, I believe these achievements must reflect in the lives of our people,” he said.

“In respect to that, the RCC, on its usual quarterly monitoring, would be undertaking pre-assessment of the contract,” he said.

Mr Quartey added that the RCC would continue to work to ensure that the assemblies achieved their set targets, and also monitor the implementation of the contracts of the various MMDAs in the region.

“Together, we must work to ensure the region is always at the top when the end-of-year assessment is conducted,” he said.

The MMDCEs expressed their commitment to set targets for heads of departments and units for the comprehensive implementation of the 2024 contracts.