2019 Hajj pilgrims to lodge in 4 and 5-star hotels - I.C. Quaye

All the 6000 Ghanaian members of the 2019 Hajj Pilgrimage who have paid up would be lodging in 4 and 5-star hotels in Saudi Arabia, the chairman of the Pilgrimage Affairs Office of Ghana, Sheikh I.C. Quaye has disclosed.
According to Sheikh I.C. Quaye, the process to verify the identities of the 6,000 has already started at the Hajj Village in Accra and the first batch of pilgrims will depart Tamale tentatively on July 24.
Speaking shortly after receiving a 40,000 donation from the Twellium Foundation for the completion of expansion works of the Ayawaso Central Mosque, the chairman told Graphic Online that all the 6,000 pilgrims paid the entire GH¢19,500 fee before the April 30 deadline set by his office. He said after the fingerprinting process, the passports of the pilgrims would be sent to the Saudi Arabian Embassy for visas.
"You can see that this time around, we started before Ramadan because we wanted to be able to ratify any mishaps that could happen," he said.
"What I mean is, we need money to organise the Hajj and the pilgrims have to pay for it and the deadline was April 30th, the deadline arrived and we have succeeded. The 6,000 have paid fully and we are on the verge of succeeding".
He said as part of a new policy by the PAOG, all the pilgrims have been invited to the Hajj Village for an exercise.
"We've been to organise the grounds and we've been able to secure very good accommodation for pilgrims. When we talk about accommodation we mean five-star hotels and all that and so on, It's not a joke at all".
Improvement
According to him, preparations were ahead of schedule and his outfit was looking to improve on the gains chalked by Ghana in the 2018 Hajj.
"Last year, we scored the best among the non-Arab countries. So, this time our policy is that we want the best of the best and that is what is happening," he said.
We are going to start from Tamale, and from Tamale we would come to Accra and then complete with lifting pilgrims from Accra to Medina and then Medina to to Mecca. All the arrangements are set..."