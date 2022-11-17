2002-year group hands over sports facility to UG Medical School

The 2002 year group of the University of Ghana Medical School has constructed and handed over a multi-purpose sports facility to the school.
The facility, worth over $55,000, consists of a basketball court, a dual purpose lawn, a volleyball court, washrooms and a changing area.
The gesture formed part of activities to commemorate the group’s 20th anniversary of leaving the school, and to motivate the students to take sports seriously to enhance student experience and complement academic work.
Holistic training
The Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Dr Keziah Malm, explained that the year group chose the project because as medical doctors, they recognised the importance of holistic training and holistic living.
“We want the students to have a place to exercise, an avenue to destress and a platform for networking,” she said.
She noted that 20 years after school, the class had produced five professors, the first female vascular surgeon, first rheumatologist, pulmonary emergency physicians, neurosurgeons, gynecologists, periodontists, pediatricians, endocrinologists, urologists researchers, reverend ministers, among others.
As part of the anniversary, she said the class had also organised a mentorship session to groom the current students.
The facility, she said, had the potential of generating funds to sustain itself.
“Let’s make the best of it but ultimately ensure that it enhances the schooling experience of the medical students,” she said.
Gratitude
Prof. Alfred Yawson, the Dean of the University of Ghana Medical School, commended the year group for the gesture, and promised that the school would take good care of the facility.
He urged other year groups to emulate the gesture to give back to their alma mater.
“Class of 2002 has shown the way, and we are very grateful for the time, effort and the money that has been spent; it is not always about learning but the extra curricular is always helpful for your progress,” he added.