2 Robbers sentenced to 40 years imprisonment

Two gangsters who stormed a house at Kpogedi-Zongo, near Aflao in the Volta Region and shot a man after their bid to steal three motorbikes failed, were on Wednesday sentenced to a total of 40 years imprisonment by the Aflao Circuit Court.
The convicts are Atitso Korshie, 23 and Wisdom Dzeke, 25.
They pleaded not guilty. However, the court, presided over by Joseph Ofosu, found them guilty of robbery, causing harm and possession of firearms without lawful authority.
Each of them will serve 20 years behind bars in hard labour.
Chief Inspector Bob Wuda, who represented the republic, told the court that the incident took place at about 2:00 a.m. on September 24, 2020.
The prosecution said the two were among four thugs armed with machetes and a pistol who attacked the house that night. The court also heard that the gangsters held four occupants of the house hostage, amidst firing of guns into the roof of the house.
The prosecution said the robbers seized the cellular phones of their hostages, including an amount of GH¢250.
Arrest
The ensuing noise at the robbery scene attracted neighbours to the house, prompting three of the robbers to flee leaving behind Korshie who was armed with a gun.
It was when the neighbours pounced on Korshie to retrieve the gun from him that he shot at one of the occupants of the house in the thigh, said the prosecution.
The victim was rushed to Saint Anthony at Dzodze where he received treatment, the court was further told.
The prosecution said after Korshie was handed over to the police, he mentioned Dzeke and two others, believed to be Togolese as his accomplices.
The three went into hiding but Dzeke was later arrested following a tip-off.