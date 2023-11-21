2 Agro-based companies donate towards Farmers Day

Severious Kale-Dery Nov - 21 - 2023 , 07:07

Two agro-based companies, Omni Fert and New Okaff Industries Limited, have donated towards the 39th edition of the National Farmers Day celebration at the forecourt of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Donations

Omni Fert presented a cheque for GH¢50,000, while New Okaff donated farm products worth GH¢90,000 and a cheque for GH¢10,000.

The Sales Agronomist of OmniFest, Shaban Abdul-Manaf, and the Commercial Director of New Okaff Industries Limited, Kwasi Boamah Adomako, presented the donation on behalf of their respective companies.

In a statement, Mr Abdul-Manaf said his company stood for excellence and quality in the provision of soil and crops specific fertilisers.

He said OmniFert green revolution aimed at making Ghanaian farmers to believe in indigenous agro inputs companies.

The Deputy Minister of MoFA in charge of Crops, Yaw Frimpong Addo, who received the items on behalf of the ministry, thanked the donors for their continuous support and donations towards the celebration of the day.

He said their gestures were encouraging and a motivation for other corporate organisations to donate in support of this year’s Farmers' Day Celebration.

2023 National Farmers Day

The 2023 National Farmers Day, which marks its 39th edition, will be held on December 1, 2023, at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) in Tarkwa, in the Western Region

The National Farmers Day at the national level in many years was celebrated in a day, this was, however, revised to a five-day agricultural fair and a grand Durbar.

The essence is to allow farmers to network with industry players and learn and adopt new technologies, machinery, and research innovations in agriculture.

The fair also offers a business platform for various stakeholders to link up and form partnerships that will ensure the overall benefit of their farm enterprises.

Dubbed “Delivering smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience”, it is aimed to achieve food security in the country within the context of an increase in population growth and its accompanying food system issues.