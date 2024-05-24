Featured

2 Accidents claim 5 lives

Shirley Asiedu-Addo May - 24 - 2024 , 06:49

Two accidents in two different regions have claimed five lives and left several other people injured.

A crash at Gomoa Simbrofo on the Winneba-Apam highway in the Gomoa West District in the Central region, yesterday morning, resulted in the death of two persons, while three persons also lost their lives in an accident at Anyinasusu in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the morgue, with the injured taken to hospitals in their respective areas and receiving treatment.

Gomoa Simbrofo

The accident at Gomoa Simbrofo occurred at around 5 a.m. when a Sprinter bus with registration number GT 5873-09 on transporting passengers from Accra to Takoradi, veered off the road after it burst one of the back tyres.

While the bodies of the deceased persons, a female and a male, have been deposited at the morgue, the injured passengers were taken to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Divisional Officer III, Abdul Wasiu Hudu, told the Daily Graphic that the driver crashed into one of the trees by the roadside after losing control of the vehicle.

He said information gathered so far indicated that the Sprinter van with passengers from Accra was heading towards Takoradi when the incident happened.

Anyinasusu

The accident at Anyinasusu which occurred last Tuesday night involved a Yutong bus and a Rhino truck. The bus was travelling from Kumasi to Garu Tempane in the Upper East Region and the truck loaded with oranges for the market was from the opposite direction.

The Assemblyman for Anyinasusu, Ibrahim Yogo, who confirmed the incident to the media, said the three people died on the spot, but some good Samaritans helped to rescue the survivors who were trapped and took them to the St. Patrick’s Government Hospital.