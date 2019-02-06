16 Victims of Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence give statements

The Police Administration has so far taken statements from 16 victims of the shooting incident at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency during the by-election last Thursday
.
Committee expanded
A statement signed by the Director General of the Ghana Police Service in charge of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr David Eklu, said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, had expanded the committee tasked to investigate the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shooting incident.
He said the investigations would cover the professional as well as the criminal conduct of all those involved in the incident.
The investigation committee is headed by the Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ACP Mr George Tweneboah.
Members of committee
Other members of the committee are drawn from the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS), the Police Legal and Prosecution
Directorate, the Police Operations as well as detectives from the Police Crime Scene Unit and the Airport Division.
“The police administration wishes to assure that it has taken note of all concerns raised by members of the public, parliamentarians, statesmen and reputable organisations, among others,” the statement said.
It said thorough investigations would be conducted in line with the ongoing transformation agenda of the Ghana Police Service, which was aimed at ensuring the highest professional standards in the service.
It, therefore, made an appeal to any member of the public with any information on the incident to call 0244623866, 0242814863, the police emergency
The public can also send information to the email address, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..