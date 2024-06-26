150 Receive free eye care services

More than 150 customers of Tasty Tom, an enriched tomato mix brand in the country, have benefited from free eye care services organised by the brand.

The exercise was conducted in various markets such as Okaishie, Makola, CMB, Agbogbloshie, Nima, Ashaiman, Tema and Amasaman where beneficiaries were randomly picked for screening.

The initiative, which was in partnership with Dr Agarwal Eye Center, forms part of the brand’s corporate social responsibility. Optometrists and Ophthalmologists volunteered their time and expertise to conduct comprehensive eye examination for beneficiaries.

The services included vision tests and consultations regarding eye health, while those requiring further evaluation were referred to appropriate healthcare facilities for follow-up care.

Some received care-free cards for further attention at Dr Agarwal Eye Centre at Tesano.

Purpose

The Trade Marketing Manager of Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, manufacturers of Tasty Tom Tomato, Clifford Adjei, explained that the primary objective of the initiative was to promote eye health awareness and to identify potential vision issues among beneficiaries.

“Vision impairment can significantly impact an individual's quality of life and productivity, and early detection is crucial for effective management and treatment,” he said.

By offering free eye screenings, Mr Adjei added, the brand’s aim was to educate customers about the importance of regular eye check-ups and the need to maintain good eye health practices.

“Early identification of vision problems allows for timely intervention and treatment, potentially preventing more serious complications in the future,” he said

The exercise, Mr Adjei added, was to strengthen the brand’s ties with the community by addressing a critical health issue and demonstrating Tasty Tom’s commitment to their well-being.