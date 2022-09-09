15 honoured at Central Region investment gala

Fifteen entrepreneurs and corporate executives in the Central Region have been honoured at the maiden edition of the Central Region Homecoming Business and Investment Gala Dinner and Awards 2022.
Organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, an NGO, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Oguaa Traditional Council and the Central Regional Coordinating Council, the event, held in Cape Coast, climaxed the annual Fetu Afahye celebration.
Held on the theme: “Promoting tourism, business and investment development in Central Region”, the event was graced by the Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II.
Awardees
The Founder and Chairman of Cenpower Generation Company Limited, Nana Sam Brew Butler, was recognised with the Outstanding Central Region Entrepreneur of the Decade Award, while the Founder and CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited and President-General of the Centre of Awareness Global Peace Mission, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, was named the Outstanding Central Region Industrialist of the Year 2021.
Others are the CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yoofi Grant - Outstanding Central Region Business and Investment Personality of the Decade; the Executive Chairman, JL Holdings, Dr James Ato Orleans-Lindsay - Outstanding Central Region Personality of the Decade; the Chairman of the African Business Centre for Developing Education, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah -Outstanding Central Region Public Service Personality of the Decade; the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan - Outstanding Central Region Woman Public Officer of the Year 2021; the Ngumhene of the Kakumdo Traditional Area and Chief Executive of PKA Star Investments Company Ltd, Nana Pokoo Aikins I, who is also the Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Outstanding Central Region Building Materials Entrepreneur of the Decade.
The rest are the Chief Executive, Cape Coast Pharmacy, Thomas Ayensah - Outstanding Central Region Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur of the Decade; the CEO, Hutchland City, Frank Hutchful (Oguaa Akoto) - Outstanding Central Region Tourism and Hospitality Entrepreneur of the Decade; the CEO, Allship Logistics Ltd, Robert Kinsford Kutin Jnr - Outstanding Central Region Freight Forwarding Entrepreneur of the Decade; the CEO, Alhaji Habibu Ibrahim Enterprise, Alhaji Habibu Ibrahim - Outstanding Central Region Oil & Gas Entrepreneur of the Decade, and the Chief Executive, Legna Construction Works Ltd, John William Appiah - Outstanding Central Region Building Construction Entrepreneur of the Decade.
COA Mixture was adjudged the Outstanding Central Region Product of the Year Award 2021.
New high point
The gala dinner marked a new high point in tourism, business and investment relations between the people of the Central Region and the Ghanaian Diaspora.
In total, about 150 influential business executives, entrepreneurs and political leaders from the region attended the event to find out more about how they could best partner the region’s transformational development in job creation, tourism and business investment opportunities.