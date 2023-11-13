Eight perish in Akyem Akroso-Asamankese road accident

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Nov - 13 - 2023 , 11:36

Eight people died in a vehicle accident on Sunday on the Akyem Akroso-Asamankesee road in the Eastern Region.

The accident involved a white Toyota Hiace with registration number GM 3150-13 and a Pontiac Vibe with registration number GG 3528-14.

The Toyota Hiace vehicle had 15 passengers on board and was travelling from Akyem Akroso in the Asene Manso Akroso District.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Pontiac Vibe who was heading the Achiase direction from Asamankese on reaching a section of the road between Asamankese and Akroso lost control after a burst tyre.

The vehicle collided head-on with the Toyota Hiace which had 15 passengers on board.

The injured persons were taken to the Asamankese Government Hospital while the bodies of the deceased were sent to the morgue.