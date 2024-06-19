Kabral calls for review of Media Commission composition

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Jun - 19 - 2024 , 09:57

A former Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Kabral Blay Amihere, has called for a review of the composition of the commission to make it more responsive to the needs of the time.

He suggested that the 18-member commission which works on a part-time basis should be reviewed downwards to operate full-time. Mr Kabral said that at the establishment of the commission some 30 years ago, the media landscape in the country was dotted with few newspapers, about 20, including the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Ghana News Agency.

He, however, said that today, it had expanded to over 500 radio stations, dozens of television stations and social media that “requires 24/7 attention of the regulatory body”.

Ambassador Kabral made the call at the first in a series of public lectures to mark the 75th anniversary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital yesterday, on the theme: “75 years of Excellence in Journalism: honouring the past and embracing the present.”

The lecture was organised by the GJA, in collaboration with the Department of Language and Communication Sciences of the College of Social Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Passage of Broadcasting Bill

Mr Kabral also said that for the NMC to be effective and make the necessary impact, there was the need for the passage of the long-awaited Broadcasting Bill “that will empower and enable the commission to carry on with its duty of regulating content on the airways”.

“But in the absence of a broadcasting law, the NMC must not stop short, and as empowered under the 1992 Constitution, take all appropriate measures, including legislative measures to regulate the media,” he said.

Ambassador Kabral further said that “the era of objectivity is gone. All over the world, partisanship and politicisation has taken over the ideal world of objective news coverage”.