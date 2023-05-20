Ghana lifts COVID-19 restrictions, testing at all points of entry

Kweku Zurek May - 20 - 2023 , 13:42

Ghana has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions at entry points across the country, effective from today, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The announcement was made by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye in a statement issued today.

The statement said the decision to lift the restrictions was in response to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) declaration on May 5, 2023, that COVID-19 is no longer considered a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

According to the GHS statement, pre-departure testing and testing at all entry points are no longer mandatory for all passengers.

Additionally, the COVID-19 health declaration form for international travelers has been suspended.

During the national COVID-19 Task Force meeting held on May 17, 2023, the decision to remove these requirements was made based on the global and national situation.

While the restrictions are lifted, the Ghana Health Service emphasizes the need for constant vigilance and protection against COVID-19 infections. The vaccination drive will continue, and individuals with symptoms of fever, cough, and sore throat will be tested for both influenza and COVID-19 at sentinel sites across all 16 regions. Surveillance efforts will also be ongoing to identify any new variants of concern.

The public is advised to maintain general safety measures such as regular handwashing with soap and water or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Those experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, and sore throat are encouraged to seek medical assistance at the nearest health facility. Positive COVID-19 cases will be managed according to existing protocols.

The Ghana Health Service assures that the country's health systems have maintained sufficient capacity to handle potential COVID-19 surges. They, along with the Ministry of Health and their partners, will remain operationally ready and flexible in responding to the virus while also ensuring the provision of essential health services and preparedness for the emergence of new variants with increased severity or transmissibility.

Read the entire statement below;